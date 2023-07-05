Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $181.40 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.18172845 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $210,481,311.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

