Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 759 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 123,650.0% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.79. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,628. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.72.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.