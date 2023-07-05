Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,459 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 640,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

