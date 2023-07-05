Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. 419,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

