Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.27. 9,660,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,650,484. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

