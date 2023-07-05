Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.91. 6,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 20,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.