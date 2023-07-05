Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.88. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 31,536 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $769.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,043 shares of company stock worth $838,258. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

