Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.41. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 437,192 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $557.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

