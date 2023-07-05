Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.95. 574,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 859,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
