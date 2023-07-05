Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
AHH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 153,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,107. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.93.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
