Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 153,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,107. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

