Arweave Trading Up 7.6% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $193.05 million and $17.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00019026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,384.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00836170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00134541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

