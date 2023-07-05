ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.21 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.78 or 1.00051196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

