Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. 135,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,636. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

