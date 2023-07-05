Asset Dedication LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ BSJN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

