AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 6.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.36. 1,318,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,008,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $7,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

