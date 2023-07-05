Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 7,155 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,103,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

