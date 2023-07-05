Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.