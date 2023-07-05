Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 3,224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $417,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWN traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. 137,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

