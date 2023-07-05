Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. 16,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,370. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.