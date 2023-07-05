Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

