Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,691. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

