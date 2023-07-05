Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

