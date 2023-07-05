Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

