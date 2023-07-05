Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.