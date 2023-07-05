Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

