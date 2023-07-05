Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 11,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BMY opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

