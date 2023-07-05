Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

