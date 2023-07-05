Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

