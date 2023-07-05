Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 178,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.