Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
AUSI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Aura Systems Company Profile
