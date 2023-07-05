Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AUSI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

