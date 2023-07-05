Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.53 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00042472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $125.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,370,070 coins and its circulating supply is 345,650,620 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

