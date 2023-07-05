AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.81

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.81 ($30.23) and traded as low as €26.91 ($29.24). AXA shares last traded at €27.03 ($29.38), with a volume of 5,832,018 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AXA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.81.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

