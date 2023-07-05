Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). Approximately 1,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).

Axa Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.75.

