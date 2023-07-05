Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.