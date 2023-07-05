B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Stock Price Up 1% Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.09. 10,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12.
