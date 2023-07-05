Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BCPT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.60 ($0.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.26 million, a P/E ratio of -535.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.54).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

