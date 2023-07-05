Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

