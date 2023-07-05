Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.