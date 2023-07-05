Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

LLY opened at $461.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.