Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New $39,000 Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,711,000 after acquiring an additional 529,655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 197,261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

