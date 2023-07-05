Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 397 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

