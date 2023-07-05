Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.90.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

