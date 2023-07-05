Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Sells $18,855.52 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) insider Christine Chivily sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $18,855.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

BWFG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. 6,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $194.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

