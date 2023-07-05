Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

