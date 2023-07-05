Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on BNED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,612. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
