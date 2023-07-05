Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BNED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,612. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,252,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 616,984 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 372,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.