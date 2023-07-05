Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after acquiring an additional 415,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.
CSGP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,528. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
