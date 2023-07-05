Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. 91,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,381. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

