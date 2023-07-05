Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.69. 62,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,158. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

