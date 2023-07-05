Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 106,021 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,021 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,033,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 191,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.