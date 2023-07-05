Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Ameren by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 264,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Ameren Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. 325,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

